Massive explosion hits Turkish military convoy in Aleppo
December 5, 2019 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive explosion was reported in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Wednesday, December 4 after a Turkish military convoy hit was suspected to be a roadside bomb near the city of Jarabulus, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports from northern Aleppo, the explosion occurred as the Turkish military was heading towards their base in the town of Al-Baldaq, which is located south of Jarabulus.
Pro-militant activists reported that many Turkish soldiers were wounded as a result of the blast. No soldiers were reported dead by the opposition activists.
No further details have been released since the preliminary reports that emerged before midnight on Wednesday.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense has not commented on this blast.
