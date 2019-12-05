Armenia keen to expand economic ties with Iran, says envoy
December 5, 2019 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready to provide the grounds for bolstering its economic relations with Iran, says the Armenian ambassador to the Islamic Republic.
In a meeting with East Azarbaijan tradesmen, Artashes Toumanian stressed that his country is ready to help promote ties between the Eurasian Union and the Iranian businessmen, particularly the traders of East Azarbaijan province, which borders Armenia.
The envoy noted that the move comes in line with Armenia’s efforts to keep global standards in its economic relations and supporting business people.
Information technology, agriculture, technical and engineering services, renewable energies, pharmaceutical, tourism, hotel industry and gas sector are among the areas of cooperation, he added.
