Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grew by more than 9% in November
December 5, 2019 - 13:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The two Armenian airports served 235,809 people in November, up by 9.4% against the same period last year.
An 10.1% increase in passenger traffic was observed in Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport, which served 223,396 passengers against the 202,915 of November 2018.
Shirak Airport of Gyumri, meanwhile, served 12,413 passengers, down by 1.7% from last year's 12,627.
Since the beginning of the year, 2,931,080 people used the services of the two airports of Armenia, up by 11.4% overall.
