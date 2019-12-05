Azerbaijan sets early parliamentary elections for Feb. 9
December 5, 2019 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday, December 5 signed an order on the dissolution of the country's parliament, calling for early parliamentary elections.
The order says that elections are scheduled for February 9, 2020.
