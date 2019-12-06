Unknown rockets target Iraqi base that hosts U.S. troops - report
December 6, 2019 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two mortar rounds landed inside the Balad Airbase in Iraq, Iraqi military sources said on Thursday, December 5.
According to Reuters, the sources added that there were no reports of casualties as a result of the attack, Al-Masdar News reports.
The Balad Airbase hosts U.S. troops and contractors; it is located approximately 80 km north of Baghdad.
Earlier this week, five rockets landed at the Al-As’ad Airbase, which also hosts US forces in western Anbar; it also caused no casualties.
U.S. forces have been present in several military bases in Anbar, Salaheddine, Nineveh, and the capital Baghdad, as part of the international coalition.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
World Bank Group to help Armenia attract investments The World Bank Group, in partnership with the Good Governance Fund, is launching a new advisory program in Armenia.
Pashinyan: Armenia has purchased unprecedented amount of weapons Pashinyan was addressing the parliament Friday minutes before lawmakers approved the state budget for 2020.
OSCE wants Karabakh talks "without artificial delays or conditions" The Minsk Group co-chairing countries have urged the parties to the conflict to engage in substantive negotiations.
Armenian Genocide resolution blocked in U.S. Senate again Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Senator Ted Cruz tried to force a Senate vote on the resolution.