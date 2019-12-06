Unknown rockets target Iraqi base that hosts U.S. troops - report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two mortar rounds landed inside the Balad Airbase in Iraq, Iraqi military sources said on Thursday, December 5.

According to Reuters, the sources added that there were no reports of casualties as a result of the attack, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Balad Airbase hosts U.S. troops and contractors; it is located approximately 80 km north of Baghdad.

Earlier this week, five rockets landed at the Al-As’ad Airbase, which also hosts US forces in western Anbar; it also caused no casualties.

U.S. forces have been present in several military bases in Anbar, Salaheddine, Nineveh, and the capital Baghdad, as part of the international coalition.