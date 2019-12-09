Syrian army takes control of new points in Hasakah
December 9, 2019 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army (SAA) took hold of several new points in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Sunday, December 8, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports from northeastern Syria, the Syrian army deployed to several points near the Mabroukah Power Plant, giving them control of a large area near the Hasakah-Aleppo Highway.
The latest deployment near the Maboukah Power Plant comes just a day after the Russian and Turkish armed forces conducted joint patrols from ‘Ayn ‘Issa in northern Al-Raqqa to Tal Tamr in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
The Syrian army’s deployment to the Tal Tamr District was originally agreed upon by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who called on the military to assist them in protecting the lands during the Turkish-backed militant operation.
