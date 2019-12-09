Saudi restaurants no longer need separate entrances for men, women
December 9, 2019 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Restaurants in Saudi Arabia are no longer required to have separate entrances for men and women, the kingdom's government announced on Sunday, December 8, CNN reports.
The move is part of a series of measures to loosen strict social rules as part of a drive to modernize the ultra-conservative, oil-rich kingdom.
Before Sunday's announcement by the ministry of municipalities and rural affairs, it was mandatory for restaurants and other dining establishments to have segregated entrances for women and families, and for men.
In practice, the requirement has been eased in recent years, with many restaurants in the kingdom doing away with gender segregation.
In August, the government lifted a ban on Saudi women holding passports and traveling abroad without the consent of a male guardian.
In a landmark reform, women were granted the right to drive in 2017 and were issued their first drivers' licenses in 2018. But the kingdom has also escalated a drive to stamp out dissent in recent years.
In 2018, many female activists, including those who campaigned for the right to drive, were jailed. Several have since been released after widespread international condemnation.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey: Next Armenian patriarch will be elected on Dec. 11 Some 102 delegates chosen in the election will choose the next head of the church in upcoming elections.
Russia banned from all int'l sport for 4 years over doping failures Expert advisers had been urged to take a hard line with their punishment following ongoing doping allegations
52% of adult men in Armenia are smokers: official According to the Deputy Minister, many non-smokers are affected by secondary smoke both at home and at work.
Senate "very likely" to pass Armenian Genocide bill in coming weeks (video) “We are likely to finally acknowledge the horrific Armenian Genocide, which I have been fighting for years to do,” Cruz said.