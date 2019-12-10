ORSIS removed from "black list" of arms suppliers to Armenia
December 10, 2019 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian arms manufacturer ORSIS has been removed from "the black list" of arms suppliers to Armenia, a lawyer for the company has said, according to Aysor.am.
“Yerevan court of general jurisdiction granted our request and suspended the decision of the Finance Ministry, which placed ORSIS in the “black list",” Aleksandr Sirunyan said.
According to him, the company can again participate in the public procurement process.
In August, an ORSIS representative told RIA Novosti that a criminal case under Article 376 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (“negligent attitude to service”) was instituted after the Armenian Defense Ministry breached a tender contract for the supply of arms worth several million dollars, in which the Russian company was involved.
