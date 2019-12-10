Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov dies aged 83

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov has passed away at the age of 83 in Europe, a source in the government of Moscow stated without providing any details, Sputnik reports.

The REN-TV channel has reported that the former mayor died in a hospital in the German city of Munich. Luzhkov reportedly underwent heart surgery at the hospital.

Luzhkov was born on 21 September 1936 in Moscow. He graduated from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University) in 1958, specialising in mechanical engineering.

He began working at the Ministry of Chemical Industry in 1974. He was re-elected mayor of Moscow in June 1996, December 1999, and December 2003.