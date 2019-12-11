Turkey's Erdogan says will not accept Nobel Peace Prize if awarded
December 11, 2019 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, December 10 that he will not accept the Nobel Peace Prize if he was announced the winner of the award.
According to the Anadolu News Agency, Erdogan made the remarks after the Austrian writer, Peter Handke, was given the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in Literature.
Erdogan’s reasoning has to do with the accusation that Handke denied the 1995 Bosnian Genocide.
The Turkish President said that “awarding such a killer amounts to complicity in oppression.”
Erdogan, himself, has been accused of genocide denial, as he has rejected claims that 1.5 million Armenians and more than one-million Assyrians and Greeks were killed by the Ottoman authorities in 1915.
Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Armenian Genocide Museum unveils 2020 Lemkin Scholarshiп The duration of the scholarship is one month. The Foundation will cover travel and accommodation expenses.