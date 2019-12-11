Asking yourself "What's the meaning of life?" could help you live longer
December 11, 2019 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "What is the meaning of life?" It's one of those enormous questions that's so important -- both philosophically and practically, in terms of how you live our lives -- and yet you rarely, if ever, stop to really think about the answer.
Given that you might be able to formulate your response in less than a minute, the wisdom-to-effort ratio for this philosophical exercise could not be more advantageous.
And having an answer may even improve your health and help you live longer, CNN says.
A new study published Tuesday, December 10 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry examined the relationship between your physical and mental well-being and the search for, or presence of, purpose in life.
After studying 1,300 subjects from ages 21 to more than 100, the authors found that older people were more likely to have found their life's purpose, while younger people were more likely still searching. That's logical, given that wisdom is often born from experience. According to research by Stanford education professor William Damon, the author of "The Path to Purpose," only 20% of young adults have a fully realized sense of their life's meaning.
And according to the new study, the presence of meaning in one's life showed a positive correlation to one's health, including improved cognitive function, while searching for it may have a slight negative effect. Mental and physical well-being was self-reported, and having a sense of purpose tended to peak around age 60, the study found.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected as Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Mkhitaryan opens up about playing against Messi Roma players Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Zaniolo and Mirko Antonucci visited the parish in Rome.
Serj Tankian wants to share unreleased System of a Down music Once the year 2020 begins, the calendar will mark 15 years without new music from System of a Down.
Armenian Genocide Museum unveils 2020 Lemkin Scholarshiп The duration of the scholarship is one month. The Foundation will cover travel and accommodation expenses.