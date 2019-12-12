Armenia Catholicos congratulates new Patriarch of Constantinople
December 12, 2019 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has congratulated Bishop Sahak Mashalian on his election as the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on Wednesday, December 11.
Karekin said the Armenian church is “glad” that the Patriarchate of Istanbul has finally elected a head.
The Catholicos also said that Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is looking forward to Mashalian’s first visit to Armenia in the capacity of Patriarch.
The Armenian community voted in churches in Istanbul, central Kayseri province and southeastern Diyarbakır, Mardin and Hatay provinces after a long period of uncertainty and mourning following the death of Mesrob II, the revered head of the patriarchate of Turkey's Armenians who passed away on March 8 after an 11-year fight against dementia.
Some 102 delegates chosen in the election elected Mashalyan the next head of the church.
