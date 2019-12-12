Russia reintroducing smoking lounges in airports
December 12, 2019 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A bill on isolated smoking rooms in Russian airports’ transit zones passed its third and final reading in the State Duma on Thursday, December 12, RAPSI says.
Amendments are expected to be introduced in the Law Concerning Protection of the Citizens' Health from effects of exposure to environmental tobacco smoke and consequences of tobacco use.
According to the bill, smoking will be permitted in special isolated areas equipped with the air ventilation systems located in transit zones of airports. The rooms are to be located is places which cannot be observed by nonsmoking passengers.
In June 2014, the antismoking law, which includes an extended list of places where smoking is prohibited, became effective in Russia. The no-smoking sites included cafes, bars, restaurants, hotels, hostels, outdoor markets and other trading premises, some railway stations and airports.
The fines for smoking in prohibited areas vary between 500 and 1,500 rubles ($8-$24 at the current exchange rate) for individuals and up to 90,000 rubles ($1,400) for legal entities.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. Senate recognizes Armenian Genocide Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
Armenian football fan released from Finnish prison An football fan from Armenia has been released from a prison in Finland, revealed the First Armenian Front.
USC Institute of Armenian studies funds 23 global researchers The University of Southern California’s Institute of Armenian Studies has selected 23 applicants from nine countries.
Armenians' favorite Pornhub category changed in 2019 Interestingly, women in Armenia proportionately visited the website as much as men did, the survey shows.