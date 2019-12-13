Armenia ex-PM joins Russia's Bureau of Expert Council
December 13, 2019 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has joined the Bureau of Expert Council under the Russian Government, which was approved by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Karapetyan is named an adviser to the board of directors of Gazprombank; he is also a member of the board of directors of the Russia's Zarubezhneft, a state-controlled oil company.
Former head of the presidential administration Alexander Voloshin has become the coordinator of the Bureau of the Expert Council.
Karapetyan who was Prime Minister from September 2016 until April 2018. He was previously Mayor of Yerevan, the capital, from 2010 to 2011.
