Boris Johnson's Conservative Party wins majority in UK vote
December 13, 2019 - 15:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stunned political pundits by leading his Conservative Party to score one of the country's most dramatic electoral victories in decades, CNN reports.
The result is a vindication of Johnson's strategy to campaign on a single promise to "get Brexit done."
It was a crushing defeat for the opposition Labour Party, whose leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said he would step down after a "process of reflection." And the leader of the pro-Remain Liberal Democrat party, Jo Swinson, lost her seat, as the Scottish National Party swept the board in Scotland.
By early Friday morning, the Conservatives had secured 364 of the 650 seats in the House of Parliament, well ahead of Labour's 203 seats.
The Liberal Democrats have 11 seats, while the Scottish National Party posted big gains in Scotland, with 48 seats. That would give Johnson a comfortable majority in the House of Commons and paves the way for Brexit to take place at the end of January.
"We did it," Johnson said at a victory rally on Friday morning. "We broke the deadlock, we smashed the roadblock," he told a cheering room. "A new dawn rises on a new day."
"You may only have lent us your vote, you may not consider yourself a natural Tory," Johnson said. "Your hand may have quivered over the ballot paper before you put your cross in the Conservative box and you may intend to return to Labour next time round. And if that is the case, I am humbled that you have put your trust in me and that you have put your trust in us."
"I, and we, will never take your support for granted," Johnson added.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia says no document on Karabakh negotiations table The Armenian Foreign Ministry claims that no document is currently on the table of negotiations.
Australia urged to recognize Armenian Genocide The Armenian Committee said discussions were being accelerated about Armenian Genocide recognition by Canberra
Wizz Air could start flying to Armenia soon Wizz Air Corporate Communications Manager Andras Rado is giving a press conference in Yerevan on December 16.
Turkish-Armenian writer among Davutoglu party co-founders Etyen Mahçupyan is among the 154 co-founders of the Future Party ("Gelecek Partisi" in Turkish).