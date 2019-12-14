Students' emotional intelligence key for success in school: study
December 14, 2019 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Students who can understand and manage their emotions effectively can perform better at school than their less-skilled peers, according to a study that suggests the inclusion of emotional skill development to the existing school curriculum.
The study, published in the journal Psychological Bulletin, noted that emotional intelligence is an important psychological trait, necessary for academic success, along with high intelligence, and a conscientious personality.
The researchers, including those from the University of Sydney in Australia, analysed data from more than 160 studies -- representing more than 42,000 students from 27 countries -- published between 1998 and 2019.
More than three-fourths of the data were from English-speaking countries, with the students ranging in age from elementary school to college.
The findings of the study revealed that students with higher emotional intelligence tended to get higher grades and better test scores than those with lower emotional intelligence scores.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey summons U.S. envoy over Armenian Genocide recognition Turkey has summoned the U.S. ambassador over a resolution passed by the Senate recognizing the Genocide.
140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian boxers Narek Agbaryan, Gor Yeritsyan pick up wins in Moscow Gor Yeritsyan, a native of Yerevan, Armenia, stopped aged veteran Patrick Lopez 39 seconds into the first.
Belgium completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement the last 9th State body of Belgium – the Brussels Capital Parliament – approved the Armenia-EU agreement.