Armenian boxers Narek Agbaryan, Gor Yeritsyan pick up wins in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rising Armenian bantamweight Narek “The Dancing Killer” Agbaryan continued his winning streak with a solid unanimous decision over Colombian import Anuar Salas (20-7-1, 12 KOs) in a heated eight-rounder, Boxing Scene says.

It was a rough and sometimes dirty fight with both fighters using borderline low blows at times but Agbaryan was by far more consistent than his sliding opponent - specifically with his overhand right in exchanges.

Salas was rocked in the second round but showed otherwise solid chin in later rounds sustaining aggressive yet smart pressure of Agbaryan. The latter, however, was in full control. Scores were 80-72 across the boards - for the Armenian, who improves his record to 14-0, 6 KOs.

Mirages can be a part of boxing too. One can assume by looking at lightweight stylist Vage Sarukhanyan that he is about Mano-a-Mano encounters, and his Argentinean counterpart Carlos Daniel Córdoba seemingly thought the same.

But it was Bull vs. Matador instead, and Córdoba was a maddened prey, not a predator he had thought himself to be. Sarukhanyan, meanwhile, showed one of the best pure boxing performances this year in Russia by outpointing the game Argentinean over eight rounds: 80-72, 79-75, 78-75.

It was the main event of the evening, promoted at a tiny yet trendy Corner gym in the very center of Moscow by Adam Davtyan and his Punch Promotions. Sarukhanyan, coming off a disappointed draw versus world-rated Pavel Malikov this February, was well supported by local fans and Armenian diaspora.

Sarukhanyan, 29, is about boxing in the first place. He is not a puncher, and - fatefully for his chances at the very highest scene - his chin isn’t made of steel either. So, it’s about technique and footwork. Both were in place against crude and flat-footed Córdoba, who tried to engage Sarukhanyan in all-out rumbles and got rapidly frustrated. The Armenian showed precision and vast arsenal to land clean but light punches.

Córdoba, 25, applied some dirty tactics after the midpoint but he was prevented for making too much of it by referee Yuri Koptsev. He also found at some point that Vage, thought not a kayo artist, definitely packs some punch, as his knees buckled in the seventh after a good fight hand of Vage.

At the end, it was a clear victory for the Armenian stylist, who improves to (20-2-2, 4 KOs). Córdoba is down to 11-6, 2 KOs, but with applause received from the fight fans.

It could hardly be any shorter for Gor Yeritsyan (13-0, 11 KOs) as the native of Yerevan, Armenia, stopped aged veteran Patrick Lopez (28-14, 19 KOs) 39 seconds into the first.

The native of San Carlos, Venezuela, looked fit but he was indeed not. Yeritsyan rocked him with several punches early on, pinned him to the corner, then to the ropes, wobbled him more and then knocked down with a left jab. Lopez got up with a badly cut right eyebrow prompting a stoppage from referee Yuri Koptsev.

Armen Ataev kicked off the tiny club show at the Corner gym in Moscow, Russia, with a dominant stoppage of badly overmatched super bantamweight Yuri Seryy (0-2), stopping him 1:41 of the second round. Seryy was down on an accumulation of punishment just moments before the stoppage. Ataev improves to 5-1-1, 4 KOs.