Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution
December 14, 2019 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has applauded the Senate's adoption of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
“I applaud the Senate's landmark legislation formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide. If we don't fully acknowledge the past, “never again” loses its meaning. The facts must be as clear and as powerful for future generations as for those whose memories are seared by tragedy,” Biden tweeted.
Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama, who made a campaign promise to recognize the Genocide once elected, but failed to keep his promise throughout his eight years in office.
The Senate passed the resolution on Thursday, December 12.
Sen. Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Armenian Genocide, by consent.
"We have just passed the Armenian genocide resolution ... and it is fitting and appropriate that the Senate stands on the right side of history in doing so. It commemorates the truth of the Armenian genocide," Menendez said from the Senate floor.
The move comes after three GOP senators previously blocked passage of the resolution amid pressure from the White House, which argued that it would undercut negotiations between Washington and Ankara, which vehemently opposes recognizing the killing of 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.
