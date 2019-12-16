Erdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native Americans
December 16, 2019 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish President threatened Sunday, December 15 to recognize mass killings of Native Americans during the colonial period as genocide after the U.S. Senate recognized the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923.
"We should oppose you by reciprocating such decisions in parliament. And that is what we will do. Can we speak about America without mentioning Indians? It is a shameful moment in the US history", Erdogan told A Haber news channel.
The Senate unanimously voted Thursday, December 12 to pass a resolution that called the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide, prompting an angry rebuke from Ankara.
The US federal government recognizes 567 Indian tribes in 33 states, including 229 in Alaska.
