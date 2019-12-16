Dozens wounded in second night of clashes in Beirut
December 16, 2019 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Riot police and anti-government demonstrators have clashed for a second night in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, leaving dozens of people wounded, the BBC reports.
Protesters threw bottles and fireworks at police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Raya el-Hassan ordered an inquiry into Saturday's fierce crackdown by security forces that left dozens more wounded.
Protests over economic mismanagement by the ruling elite began in October.
The clashes are some of the worst violence since the largely peaceful protests started. They triggered the resignation of the Prime Minister, Saad al-Hariri, but talks to form a new government are deadlocked.
On Monday, the Lebanese parliament will consider whom to nominate as prime minister, with Hariri expected to return to the post.
