Large US military convoy enters Syria from Iraq – report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several U.S. military vehicles entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate on Sunday, December 15 after crossing into the Levantine country from neighboring Iraq, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to state-owned Al-Ikhbariya, the U.S. military vehicles made their way to several of their posts in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

The Al-Ikhbariya report said of the spread of American military vehicles were carrying logistical equipment that will be supplied to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate’s eastern countryside.

The U.S. has continuously provided aid to the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, as they are currently carrying out operations against the Islamic State sleeper cells in the region.