Large US military convoy enters Syria from Iraq – report
December 16, 2019 - 11:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several U.S. military vehicles entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate on Sunday, December 15 after crossing into the Levantine country from neighboring Iraq, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to state-owned Al-Ikhbariya, the U.S. military vehicles made their way to several of their posts in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

The Al-Ikhbariya report said of the spread of American military vehicles were carrying logistical equipment that will be supplied to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate’s eastern countryside.

The U.S. has continuously provided aid to the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, as they are currently carrying out operations against the Islamic State sleeper cells in the region.

Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolutionJoe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Azerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcatAzerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcat
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
Armenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to graspArmenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to grasp
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

Climate change is causing birds to become smaller – study
Moderate physical activity linked to lower depression: research
BBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spies
Brazil set to produce record coffee crop in 2020
Pashinyan: New Wizz Air routes set to boost tourist flow to Armenia "This is an important development, set to help increase the number of tourists coming to Armenia in 2020," he said.
Wizz Air will be flying from Armenia to Vienna, Vilnius The budget carrier has already updated information on their official website to reveal new destinations from Yerevan.
Iran building campsite near St. Thaddeus Armenian monastery The campsite is set "to bring comfort to the visitors of the UNESCO-registered place of worship."
Erdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native Americans The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.