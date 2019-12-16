Large US military convoy enters Syria from Iraq – report
December 16, 2019 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Several U.S. military vehicles entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate on Sunday, December 15 after crossing into the Levantine country from neighboring Iraq, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to state-owned Al-Ikhbariya, the U.S. military vehicles made their way to several of their posts in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.
The Al-Ikhbariya report said of the spread of American military vehicles were carrying logistical equipment that will be supplied to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate’s eastern countryside.
The U.S. has continuously provided aid to the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, as they are currently carrying out operations against the Islamic State sleeper cells in the region.
