Enthronement of new Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul set for Jan. 11
December 17, 2019 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The enthronement of newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Bishop Sahak Mashalian, will take place at St. Mary Armenian Cathedral on January 11, the Patriarchate's website reveals.
Mashalian will serve his first mass in the capacity of Patriarch at the same temple the following day.
Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
He was elected locum tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate on July 4th.
