49 journalists were murdered in 2019 – report
December 17, 2019 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forty-nine journalists were killed in 2019, 57 are being held hostage and 389 are currently in prison, nonprofit group Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday, December 17, according to CNN.
In its annual review, the Paris-based group found that the number of journalists killed in 2019 was the lowest since 2003, representing a "historically low" figure compared with an average of 80 journalists killed per year over the past two decades.
The fall in the number of journalists killed is due to a reduction in the number of journalists killed in war zones, Reporters Without Borders said, noting that 941 journalists have been killed over the past 10 years.
While conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan were less deadly for journalists than in previous years, the number of deaths in countries not at war remained "much the same" as in previous years, the group noted.
Some 63% of journalists killed worldwide were murdered or deliberately targeted, Reporters Without Borders added.
The organization also noted that the number of journalists who had been arbitrarily detained was 12% higher than in 2018, with 389 journalists in prison connected to their work as of December 1.
Top stories
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Fine art from Gerard Cafesjian's collection to be auctioned off Andrew Jones Auctions will kick off the year with a special sale dedicated to fine art from the collection of Cafesjian.
Enthronement of new Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul set for Jan. 11 Mashalian will serve his first mass in the capacity of Patriarch at the same temple the following day.
Armenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bank Armenia's GDP grew by a strong 7.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the World Bank said.
Armenia President approves visa-free regime with China Armenian President Armen Sarkissian ratified a visa waiver agreement with China on December 17.