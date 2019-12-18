Azerbaijan fires at Armenia highway for second time in a day
December 18, 2019 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards a highway and a nearby village in Armenia for the second time in a day on Tuesday, December 17.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
According to Hovhannisyan, the Azeri frontline units used firearms and mortars to shell the highway connecting the towns of Ijevan and Noyemberyan, and the village of Koti.
No casualties were registered on the Armenian side.
