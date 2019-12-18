Azerbaijan fires at Armenia highway for second time in a day

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia highway for second time in a day
December 18, 2019 - 10:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards a highway and a nearby village in Armenia for the second time in a day on Tuesday, December 17.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.

According to Hovhannisyan, the Azeri frontline units used firearms and mortars to shell the highway connecting the towns of Ijevan and Noyemberyan, and the village of Koti.

No casualties were registered on the Armenian side.

Related links:
Artsrun Hovhannisyan's Facebook post
 Top stories
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet on Dec. 4Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet on Dec. 4
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of an OSCE council, with mediation from the Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenian Genocide resolution Armenian Genocide resolution "sends massive message against denialism"
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Georgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-OctoberGeorgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-October
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
Armenia Police chief relieved of his dutiesArmenia Police chief relieved of his duties
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's Urvakan Festival unveils 2020 dates The Festival announced the curators of its 2020 programme, Brandon Rosenbluth and California's Club Chai.
Ikar Airlines launching Armenia-Crimea flights Besides, the carrier will also be flying the Russian cities of Stavropol and Ufa twice a week in each destination.
Armenia allocates more funds for military industry More funds will be allocated to the military industry in 2020, the Armenian Minister of High-tech Industry said.
Islamic State captures new ground in eastern Syria According to reports, the IS began their assault by storming a Syrian Army garrison in the Al-Shoula area.