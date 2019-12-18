Azerbaijan charges blogger extradited from Ukraine
December 18, 2019 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan has charged blogger Elvin Isayev with "open calls against the state and calls for riots."
Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service announced that Isayev was deported from Ukraine on December 12 "for violating Ukrainian immigration law."
After being provided "temporary shelter after a voluntary medical examination", Isayev was transferred to a pre-trial detention centre,the Migration Service added.
The Nasimi District Court issued a warrant for Isayev’s arrest on 22 August, based on an investigation by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office for Grave Crimes.
Family and friends have claimed Isayev was kidnapped in Ukraine at the behest of the Azerbaijani authorities, because of his publications criticising the Azerbaijani authorities.
Azerbaijani human rights activists have questioned the legality of the deportation.
Top stories
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Urvakan Festival unveils 2020 dates The Festival announced the curators of its 2020 programme, Brandon Rosenbluth and California's Club Chai.
Russia works with Armenia, Azerbaijan "on different conditions" Kosachev was attending a meeting with the Commission on Foreign Relations of the Parliament of Armenia.
Ikar Airlines launching Armenia-Crimea flights Besides, the carrier will also be flying the Russian cities of Stavropol and Ufa twice a week in each destination.
Armenia allocates more funds for military industry More funds will be allocated to the military industry in 2020, the Armenian Minister of High-tech Industry said.