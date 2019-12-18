Azerbaijan charges blogger extradited from Ukraine

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan has charged blogger Elvin Isayev with "open calls against the state and calls for riots."

Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service announced that Isayev was deported from Ukraine on December 12 "for violating Ukrainian immigration law."

After being provided "temporary shelter after a voluntary medical examination", Isayev was transferred to a pre-trial detention centre,the Migration Service added.

The Nasimi District Court issued a warrant for Isayev’s arrest on 22 August, based on an investigation by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office for Grave Crimes.

Family and friends have claimed Isayev was kidnapped in Ukraine at the behest of the Azerbaijani authorities, because of his publications criticising the Azerbaijani authorities.

Azerbaijani human rights activists have questioned the legality of the deportation.