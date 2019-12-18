Islamic State captures new ground in eastern Syria
December 18, 2019 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State has seized new ground in the eastern region of Syria after launching a powerful attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops along the Deir ez-Zor-Homs axis, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports from this front, the Islamic State began their assault by storming a Syrian Army garrison in the Al-Shoula area that is located between Deir ez-Zor city and the desert town of Al-Sukhnah.
The field reports said the Islamic State terrorists managed to capture several points near the town of Al-Shoula, marking the first time in several months that they have captured new ground in eastern Syria.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar over the weekend that the Islamic State has recently increased their activities in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Syria, prompting the Syrian and Russian air forces to get involved.
This has also been the case in northwestern Iraq, where the Islamic State elements have been involved in a number of fierce clashes with the Iraqi Armed Forces and the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi).
IS has used the vast desert region between Syria and Iraq to hideout after their defeats in 2017 and 2018; they have used this territory to regroup and rebuild their forces.
