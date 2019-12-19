Lawn-mowing reduction could boost wildlife, save money
December 19, 2019 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rewilding gardens may be growing in popularity but even a modest reduction in lawn mowing can boost wildlife, increase pollinators and save money, The Guardian reports citing a study.
Researchers from the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières found that reducing the intensity of trimming lawns in urban areas can also reduce pests and weeds that cause allergies.
A meta-analysis of data from 15 years of studies in North America and Europe found strong evidence that increased mowing intensity of urban lawns – including public spaces such as parks, roundabouts and road verges – reduced the diversity of plants and invertebrates.
Intensive lawn mowing also resulted in an increase in the abundance of weeds and lawn pests, according to data from eastern Canada.
The study also estimated the economic costs of intensively-mown lawns, with a reduction in contractor costs if mowing frequency is reduced from 15 to 10 times a year.
Top stories
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Half of U.S. visa applicants from Armenia were denied in 2019 Half of the Armenian citizens who applied for a United States visitor visa in 2019 got rejections.
Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan selected for Berlinale Talents Avetisyan has been selected from over 3,400 applicants from 134 countries to attend the Berlinale Talents.
Istanbul honors official responsible for Baku pogrom of Armenians An Azerbaijani consul, Deputy governor of Istanbul and several other officials attended the ceremony.
440km of roads built, rehabilitated in Armenia over the past year Pashinyan said his government has “done as much work in one year as the previous authorities did in 5 years.”