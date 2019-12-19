Russia testing SU-30SM jets before delivering them to Armenia
December 19, 2019 - 15:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - SU-30SM multi-target fighter jets that are set to be delivered to Armenia in the near future are ready, Russia-based military analyst Leonid Nersisyan said in a Facebook post.
Nersisyan posted several pictures of the aircraft, which he said were being tested before their delivery to Yerevan.
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters in early November that Armenia is expecting the fighter jets in December 2019 or January-February 2020. Four aircraft are set to be delivered in the first stage, Tonoyan said.
