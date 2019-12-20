Syrian army launches second phase of Idlib offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has kicked off the second phase of their Idlib offensive on Thursday, December 19 evening after reports of their troops getting in position for the attack, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian army began the attack by the storming the militant defenses at the Umm Al-Jalil axis in southeastern Idlib.

Thus far, no gains have been reported by the Syrian army; however, heavy clashes are ongoing between the Syrian army and militants.

Earlier this week, the Syrian army sent a large number of reinforcements from the 7th Division and 25th Special Mission Forces to southeastern Idlib.

The reinforcements, coupled with the increased airstrikes from the Syrian and Russian air forces, further confirmed the reports that the military was preparing to kickoff the long-awaited operation.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the primary objective of the operation is to capture the remaining towns and villages south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

By doing so, the Syrian army will control a large part of the strategic Hama-Idlib Highway and an important part of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

It should be noted that the militants themselves have been aware of the operation, as they have sent reinforcements from Latakia and other parts of northwestern Syria to the front.