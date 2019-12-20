Turkey's Galatasaray interested in loaning Henrikh Mkhitaryan
December 20, 2019 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's Galatasaray have offered Italian Roma to loan out Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Croatian striker Nikola Kalinić, Armfootball.com reports citing Hurriyet.
Mkhitaryan and Kalinić play for Roma, on loan from English club Arsenal and Spanish club Atlético Madrid, respectively.
According to the report by the Turkish news outlet, the Italian club have responded that they intend to keep both players in the team even after the loan agreements expire.
