Putin awards Order of Friendship to EEC chief
December 20, 2019 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan the Order of Friendship.
Sargsyan was Prime Minister of Armenia from 2008 to 2014, previously serving as the Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia from 1998 to 2008.
“I have an honorable mission — to present Tigran Sargsyan, the Chairman of the EEC Board, with the highest state award of Russia, the Order of Friendship. Before that, I would like to note that Tigran Surenovich has made a significant personal contribution to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union,” Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, Sputnik-Armenia reports.
Putin said over the past 4 years, the EEC functioned smoothly, without failures", successfully resolving all the complex issues on the integration agenda."
According to him, Sargsyan has done a lot to increase the efficiency of the EAEU, making great effort to increase the credibility of the organization and building partnerships with other countries and integration associations.
"The Order of Friendship is also a recognition of special merits in the development of friendly, allied relations between Russia and Armenia," Putin added.
"While working in various positions, including the head of the Central Bank and the Armenian government, he kept the Russian-Armenian cooperation in the focus of his attention, strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples."
Top stories
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Armenia voted against the resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea “without delay.”
Partner news
Latest news
Pope praised for decision to lift "veil of secrecy" on child abuse cases The Vatican must take action to ensure justice for people who were sexually abused by priests during childhood.
Libya activates cooperation accord with Turkey The UN-recognised Libyan government has agreed to activate a military cooperation agreement with Turkey
Turkey's Galatasaray interested in loaning Henrikh Mkhitaryan Turkey's Galatasaray have offered Roma to loan out Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan and Croatian striker Kalinić.
Obesity in middle age could raise odds for Alzheimer's later Those who were obese in their mid-50s had 21% greater risk of being diagnosed with dementia years later.