Yerevan Christmas tree will be lit up on December 21
December 21, 2019 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Christmas tree at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan will be lit on Saturday, December 21 evening.
Each year, thousands of children and adults alike gather in the square to watch the ceremony which signals the beginning of the holiday season in the Armenian capital.
A new artificial Christmas tree was decorated at the Republic Square.
