Syrian army closing in on key town in southeast Idlib
December 24, 2019 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday, December 23 evening, as their troops seized more ground from the militants, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian army has announced the capture of Al-Ghadfah after advancing north of Jarjanaz and east of Khirbat Ma’ratah in southeastern Idlib.
At the same time, the Syrian army’s 5th Corps is still pushing northwest towards the Idlib-Hama Highway as they look to isolate another Turkish observation post in the Idlib Governorate.
As a result of latest advances, the Syrian army now finds themselves approaching the gates of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is a major city along the Idlib-Hama Highway.
The Syrian army was set attempt to capture the last remaining towns and villages under militant control before they begin the encirclement of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
