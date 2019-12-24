Armenian Genocide move among "most undersold political stories of 2019"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Washington Post just included the passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution by the U.S. Congress in its list of five most undersold political stories of 2019.

After Turkey's attacks on the United States's Kurdish allies in Syria and its increasing flirtation with Russia Congress for the first time mustered the will to declare Turkey's treatment of the Armenians a century ago to be Genocide, the paper says.

"It did so after decades and decades of refusal. But it didn't do so before the White House repeatedly held up the process, apparently owing to President Donald Trump's desire to to maintain relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the article says.

The Senate passed a resolution on December 12 officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The move came after three GOP senators previously blocked passage of the resolution amid pressure from the White House, which argued that it would undercut negotiations between Washington and Ankara, which vehemently opposes recognizing the killing of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide.

The House of Representatives had approved a similar resolution two weeks earlier.