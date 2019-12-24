Armenian Genocide move among "most undersold political stories of 2019"
December 24, 2019 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Washington Post just included the passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution by the U.S. Congress in its list of five most undersold political stories of 2019.
After Turkey's attacks on the United States's Kurdish allies in Syria and its increasing flirtation with Russia Congress for the first time mustered the will to declare Turkey's treatment of the Armenians a century ago to be Genocide, the paper says.
"It did so after decades and decades of refusal. But it didn't do so before the White House repeatedly held up the process, apparently owing to President Donald Trump's desire to to maintain relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the article says.
The Senate passed a resolution on December 12 officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The move came after three GOP senators previously blocked passage of the resolution amid pressure from the White House, which argued that it would undercut negotiations between Washington and Ankara, which vehemently opposes recognizing the killing of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide.
The House of Representatives had approved a similar resolution two weeks earlier.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020 Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Turkish businessman demands end to "unlawful" detention Turkish businessman Osman Kavala rejected charges of leading and funding mass government protests in 2013.
Dogs can understand numbers – report A new study has demonstrated some really interesting things about mammals’ relationship with numbers.
Russia planning to revamp 102nd military base in Armenia Moscow is planning to increase the efficiency of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia in coming years.