Acupuncture may help cancer patients control pain
December 25, 2019 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The use of acupuncture and/or acupressure is associated with reduced cancer pain and decreased use of analgesics, according to a review published online Dec. 19 in JAMA Oncology, Medical Xpress reports.
Yihan He, Ph.D., from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to identify randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that compared acupuncture and acupressure with a sham control, analgesic therapy, or usual care for managing cancer pain.
The researchers identified 17 RCTs (1,111 patients) and used data from 14 RCTs (920 patients) in the meta-analysis. Seven high-quality sham-controlled RCTs (35 percent) showed that real, compared with sham, acupuncture was associated with reduced pain intensity. Among six RCTs, there was a positive association noted between the combination of acupuncture and acupressure with analgesic therapy for reducing pain intensity. Two RCTs showed that the combination reduced opioid dose. Due to significant heterogeneity among the studies, the evidence was graded as moderate.
"This finding suggests that more rigorous trials are needed to identify the association of acupuncture and acupressure with specific types of cancer pain and to integrate such evidence into clinical care to reduce opioid use," the authors write.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter could be awarded Rio Olympic gold medal Armenian weightlifter, Silver Olympic medalist Simon Martirosyan could be awarded gold from the Rio Games in January 2020
IMF hails Armenia’s economic performance as strong The Armenian authorities continue to view the SBA as precautionary until the program expires in May 16, 2021.
World's top-selling smartphones revealed Research found that the iPhone XR was the most popular model across all brands throughout the entire year.
Armenia electricity tariff set to remain unchanged in 2020 Energy prices will remain unchanged in 2020, said the President of the Public Services Regulatory Commission.