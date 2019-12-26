Syrian army "on verge of encircling another Turkish military post"
December 26, 2019 - 10:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of encircling another Turkish observation post in the Idlib Governorate after scoring a new advance on Tuesday, December 24, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the latest reports from the Idlib front, the Syrian army is quickly approaching the Turkish observation post that is located near the town of Ma’ar Hattat.
Similar to the encirclement in Al-Sarman and Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian army will likely be replaced by the Russian military police, who will later coordinate with the Turkish forces at the observation posts.
The Syrian army is also advancing further along the Idlib-Hama Highway, as they attempt to secure the entire roadway between the cities of Khan Sheikhoun and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
The advance comes amid rumors of a new ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate after the Turkish presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin met with Russian officials to discuss a potential cessation of hostilities at the front.
