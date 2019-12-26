Chief of General Staff: Armenia building up Nakhijevan frontline

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian side is better equipping and sending more weapons to military posts on the border with Nakhijevan, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan said Thursday, December 26.

Davtyan said Azerbaijan is currently cooperating with Turkey to build up the frontline in Nakhijevan.

The Chief of General Staff added, however, that the Armenian side has 30-40% more amount of dominant positions than Azerbaijan.

“We currently have 80 arms purchase agreements, some of which are long-term and have been signed under the former government,” Davtyan said.

The Su-30 deal, he said, is the achievement of Armenia’s new authorities, whereas the newly-purchased Tor-M2KM short-range surface-to-air missile systems were negotiated by both governments, although the process had been frozen.

Russia has recently delivered Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems to Armenia and is testing SU-30SM jets before sending them to Yerevan too.