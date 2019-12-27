Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
December 27, 2019 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendship and mutual respect.
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the further development of relations, cooperation in various fields and partnership within Eurasian integration processes are in the interests of both nations, consistent with ensuring security and stability in the region.
