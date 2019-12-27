Russian youth climate activist Arshak Makichyan released from prison
December 27, 2019 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In Russia, youth climate activist of Armenian descent Arshak Makichyan has been freed from jail, after staging a school strike in Pushkin Square, Moscow, for more than 40 weeks, Democracy Now reports.
The 25-year-old violinist began his solo strike on Fridays after being inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
He was sentenced to six days in prison on December 20 on charges of participating in a protest without permission.
He was released from prison on Thursday, December 26 morning and has vowed to continue his Friday protests.
Makichyan spoke earlier this month at COP 25 — that’s the U.N. climate summit — on a panel alongside Thunberg, during which he said: “I am from Russia, where everyone can be arrested for anything. But I am not afraid to be arrested. I am afraid not to do enough. And I think and I believe that we can change everything, because behind us there are millions of people, behind us there is the science, and activism is the solution.”
