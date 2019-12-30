Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsen Goulamirian stopped Constantin Bejenaru after the end of the ninth round Saturday, December 28 night at the Palais des Sports in Marseille, France, Bozing Scene reports.

With the victory, Goulamirian (26-0, 18 knockouts) successfully defended his WBA world cruiserweight title.

Saturday’s clash came six weeks after Goulamirian dominated Kane Watts of Australia before knocking him out in round four in Paris. The knockout of Bejenaru was also Goulamirian’s sixth consecutive knockout victory and eighth in his last nine bouts.

The southpaw Bejenaru was game from the opening bell, looking to connect with left hooks behind a jab. By the fourth round, Goulamirian’s pedigree and punching power swung momentum in his favor.

Goulamirian, who is of Armenian descent and has become a draw in France, began walking Bejenaru down, connecting with several right hands to the head. Midway through round six, a right hand followed by a combination stunned Bejenaru, forcing the Moldova-born fighter to hold on.

The 32-year-old continued battering Bejenaru until round nine, when a left hook to the head dropped Bejenaru to the canvas. Bejenaru was able to beat the count and fought on until the bell sounded to end the round.

After consulting a ringside physician, referee Oliver Brien stopped the fight prior to the start of round 10, saving Bejenaru from taking more punishment. At the time of the stoppage, Goulamirian was up on all three scorecards, 87-83, 87-83, and 96-94.

Saturday night marked Goulamirian’s second title defense. He is trained by Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, California.

Bejenaru, who now resides in Brooklyn, New York and is promoted by Dmitriy Salita, suffers his first loss as a pro and drops to 14-1, 4 KOs.