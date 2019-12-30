U.S. strikes facilities in Iraq and Syria linked to Iranian-backed militia
December 30, 2019 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against five facilities the Pentagon says are tied to an Iranian-backed militia blamed for a series of attacks on joint US-Iraq military facilities housing American forces, CNN reports.
The strikes occurred at about 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, a source familiar with the matter said. They stand as the first significant military response in retaliation for attacks by the Shia militia group, known as Kataib Hezbollah, that have injured numerous American military personnel, according to US officials.
Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman described the strikes against the group as "precision defensive strikes" that "will degrade" the group's ability to conduct future attacks against coalition forces.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper briefed President Donald Trump Saturday before carrying them out with the President's approval, according to a US official familiar with the strikes.
At least 25 people were killed in the US airstrikes, according to a statement Sunday from the Popular Mobilization Units, a Tehran-backed Shiite militia also known as the Hashd al-Shaabi.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Zvartnots hits 3 million passenger milestone in 2019 The number of passengers served by Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport hit 3 million and beyond on December 30.
Less than 25 minutes of exercise a day "could help ward off cancer" The study, conducted in conjunction with Harvard University, looked at data from 750,000 participants.
Study: Obesity can affect children's working memory Obese children have a worse working memory than children of normal weight, a new study has found.
Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title Goulamirian stopped Bejenaru after the end of the ninth round Saturday night at the Palais des Sports in Marseille.