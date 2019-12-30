Less than 25 minutes of exercise a day "could help ward off cancer"
December 30, 2019 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the over-indulgence of Christmas out the way and a virtuous new year on the cards, it’s likely you’ve already considered lacing up your trainers, Yahoo Style UK reports.
If you do, fear not having to find time for a workout stretching up to an hour - or even longer.
A new study has shown that less than half-an-hour of exercise a day can benefit your health.
The research, published Journal of Clinical Oncology, found doing under 25 minutes of physical activity on a daily basis could ward off cancer.
More specifically, experts at the American Cancer Society discovered that to gain the protective perks you needed to clock up a total of two-and-a-half hours’ training a week.
This was linked to a reduced risk of seven forms of the disease – including breast, colon and kidney cancers.
The study, conducted in conjunction with Harvard University, looked at data from 750,000 participants.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Zvartnots hits 3 million passenger milestone in 2019 The number of passengers served by Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport hit 3 million and beyond on December 30.
Study: Obesity can affect children's working memory Obese children have a worse working memory than children of normal weight, a new study has found.
U.S. strikes facilities in Iraq and Syria linked to Iranian-backed militia Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman described the strikes against the group as "precision defensive strikes".
Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title Goulamirian stopped Bejenaru after the end of the ninth round Saturday night at the Palais des Sports in Marseille.