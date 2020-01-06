Tehran bids farewell to Qassem Soleimani
January 6, 2020 - 15:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The remains of Qassem Soleimani, head of the country's elite Quds Force killed in a US air strike, arrived in Tehran on Monday, January 6 after a day of funeral processions in the cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad, which saw hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of people pour onto the streets in a burst of grief and anger, Al Jazeera reports.
The reception to Soleimani's assassination on Friday has already been compared with the burial of Iran's first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, who died of natural causes and was buried in Tehran in 1989. Millions of people took to the streets that day, in what was then described as the biggest funeral procession in Iran's modern history.
Iranian leaders have pledged "severe revenge" in response to Soleimani's killing, which has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
Abbas Aslani, of the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies, a think-tank close to the office of the Iranian president, said the assassination of Soleimani has made Iranians "rally around the flag".
At Tehran's Valiasr Square, an oversized red banner, covering several floors of a mid-rise building, showed a white silhouette image of Soleimani. "Your blood challenges any adversary," read an inscription in English underneath his image.
At the Tehran Metro, passengers were heard chanting, "No compromise, no surrender."
Soleimani's remains were originally scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Sunday night. But the ceremony in Mashhad was delayed for hours due to the size of the crowd that showed up and paid tribute at the Imam Reza Shrine, the heart of the Shia faith in Iran.
