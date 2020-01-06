Tehran bids farewell to Qassem Soleimani

Tehran bids farewell to Qassem Soleimani
January 6, 2020 - 15:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The remains of Qassem Soleimani, head of the country's elite Quds Force killed in a US air strike, arrived in Tehran on Monday, January 6 after a day of funeral processions in the cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad, which saw hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of people pour onto the streets in a burst of grief and anger, Al Jazeera reports.

The reception to Soleimani's assassination on Friday has already been compared with the burial of Iran's first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, who died of natural causes and was buried in Tehran in 1989. Millions of people took to the streets that day, in what was then described as the biggest funeral procession in Iran's modern history.

Iranian leaders have pledged "severe revenge" in response to Soleimani's killing, which has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Abbas Aslani, of the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies, a think-tank close to the office of the Iranian president, said the assassination of Soleimani has made Iranians "rally around the flag".

At Tehran's Valiasr Square, an oversized red banner, covering several floors of a mid-rise building, showed a white silhouette image of Soleimani. "Your blood challenges any adversary," read an inscription in English underneath his image.

At the Tehran Metro, passengers were heard chanting, "No compromise, no surrender."

Soleimani's remains were originally scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Sunday night. But the ceremony in Mashhad was delayed for hours due to the size of the crowd that showed up and paid tribute at the Imam Reza Shrine, the heart of the Shia faith in Iran.

Related links:
Al Jazeera. Tears, cries of vengeance as Tehran bids farewell to Soleimani
 Top stories
Azerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jetsAzerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jets
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
Erdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native AmericansErdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native Americans
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolutionJoe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
BBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spiesBBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spies
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Brain can mix natural and artificial vision "to help treat blindness"
Montenegro moves to strip church of property
Two standard alcoholic drinks a day "no longer safe"
Congress wants to force Trump’s hand on human rights in China
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian Church celebrates Christmas In the Armenian tradition, January 6 celebrates not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Armenia makes it to Financial Times's 2020 hottest destinations list The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
All Golden Globe winners announced The 77th Golden Globe Awards honoring the best in television and film were presented Sunday, January 5.
Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans The vehicle maker marked the start with an event where 15 Tesla employees received cars they had purchased.