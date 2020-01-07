Iran designates all U.S. forces, Pentagon as "terrorists"
January 7, 2020 - 13:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday, January 7 designating all U.S. forces "terrorists"over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a U.S. strike last week, the Mail Online says.
Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, was killed in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.
Under the newly adopted bill, all U.S. forces and employees of the Pentagon and affiliated organisations, agents and commanders and those who ordered the 'martyrdom' of Soleimani were designated as terrorists.
"Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as co-operation in a terrorist act," the Iranian parliament said.
Lawmakers also voted to bolster by £170million ($224 million) the coffers of the Quds Force - the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that was headed by Soleimani.
The bill was an amended version of a law adopted in April last year that declared the United States a 'state sponsor of terrorism' and its forces in the region "terror groups".
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
Partner news
Latest news
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Major study on genetics of anxiety points to new treatments Anxiety is notoriously hard to treat using standard therapies, but a precision medicine approach promises to actually work.
Tehran bids farewell to Qassem Soleimani Iran has pledged revenge in response to the killing, which has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.