Iran launches ballistic missile attacks on two U.S. bases in Iraq
January 8, 2020 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of Wednesday, January 8, CNN reports.
More than a dozen missiles struck the al-Asad airbase and another base in Erbil, both Iranian and American sources confirmed the reports.
So far it seems that there were no casualties. U.S. military sources said troops were given enough warning to reach shelters before the missiles struck.
The attacks were Iran's response to the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the United States in Baghdad.
Iran called the U.S. attack an "act of war" and "state terrorism" and vowed a response.
After Iran's attacks, foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Tehran did not "seek escalation or war."
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched," he tweeted.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. Embassy in Armenia announces visa application changes The embassy message shared on January 7 was published in Armenian, English and Iranian.
Armenia clarifying if own citizens were on board crashed jet in Iran “Deep condolences to the families and friends of victims,” Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted.
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.