Google updates travel site to offer the best time to make a trip
January 9, 2020 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google on Wednesday, January 8 updated its travel site with features that will provide more information about where you’re planning to take your next trip. It will show you, for example, the cheapest and most expensive times of year at your destination, as well as the typical weather in that place, CNBC reports.
If you’re thinking about a vacation during the summer and want to travel somewhere sunny but not too hot, and also want to see the months when it’s cheapest to do so, you can do that using Google’s new travel site.
When you search for a destination, there’s a new tab that shows three options:
“Where to stay” with hotel recommendations,
“When to visit” with information on the typical weather conditions, how busy the destination city typically is and when it’s the least expensive,
“What you’ll pay” which provides more information on price ranges for hotels.”
The updated version shows information on different months of the year no matter what your initial search is, though. So if you’re pretty open on your travel dates, you can get more information on when the best time to travel somewhere is.
Top stories
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Partner news
Latest news
Motorola Razr set to be launched in 2020 In November 2019, at the Lenovo Innovation and Technology Conference, the company released its first foldable smartphone.
Karen Khachanov reaches ATP Cup quarter-finals Khachanov beat Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6(4), saving five of six break points and controlling play against the left-hander.
Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.
WB forecasts biggest GDP growth for Armenia in South Caucasus The report says growth in the South Caucasus is forecast to decelerate, but estimations of Armenia’s growth are solid.