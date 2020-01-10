In 2019, Armenia airports traffic grew by 10.9% y/y

PanARMENIAN.Net - The two Armenian airports served 3,169,144 people in 2019, up by 10.9% year-on-year, a statement provided by Armenia International Airports reveals.

In December alone, a 6% increase in passenger traffic was observed in Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport, which served 226,786 passengers against the 213,953 of December 2018.

Shirak Airport of Gyumri, meanwhile, served 11,280 passengers, up by 7.1% from last year's 10,535.

On December 30, 2019, Zvartnots airport hit the three million passenger milestone for the first time ever. Traffic at Zvartnots stood at 2,690,727 passengers in 2018.