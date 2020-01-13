Top Armenian officials honor memory of Baku pogrom victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - Top Armenian officials, headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday, January 13 paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Baku Pogrom.

Accompanying Pashinyan to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan were President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, and top officials.

The country is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the pogrom carried out against the ethnic Armenian civilian population of Baku, Azerbaijan in 1990

During the seven-day pogrom, Armenians were beaten, murdered, and expelled from the city, while raids on apartments, robberies and arsons left many homeless.

As evidenced by a number of eyewitnesses and major international news agencies, the pogrom was not a spontaneous and one-time event but was among a series of ethnic violence acts employed by the Azerbaijanis against the Armenian population during the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Up to 400 people were killed in the pogrom, according to various sources, although the official number stands at 25.