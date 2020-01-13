Tehran students refuse to walk on U.S., Israeli flags (video)
January 13, 2020 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Students at Students at Tehran’s Beheshti university have avoided walking on U.S. and Israeli flags painted at the entrance to the facility, according to video posted by Golnaz Esfandiari, a RFE/RL reporter.
In what appears to be a show of defiance against the Iranian government, students were filmed walking around, rather than across, the flags at Shahid Beheshti University campus
The flags were painted on the ground so that those walking along the route would thereby insult both countries—which Iran considers staunch enemies.
Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets on January 11-12 condemning Iranian authorities for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane and killing all 176 people on board.
