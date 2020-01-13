Ryanair’s first Armenia–Italy flight could be delayed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair’s first-ever flight from Armenia to Italy scheduled for Tuesday, January 14 may be delayed, chief of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazian told reporters on Monday.

The Irish carrier is launching flights from Yerevan to Milan and Rome starting from Tuesday.

Revazian said there might be a problem with Tuesday’s flight due to a scheduled strike by Italy’s air traffic controllers.

The civil aviation chief said the situation will be clarified and more information will be provided shortly, Armtimes.com reports.

According to her, Ryanair had initially canceled all flights from Armenia but after she contacted the airline’s leaders, they decided to delay them instead.

Revazian said earlier that Armenia is expecting serious tourist flows in 2020, given the new routes starting from January.